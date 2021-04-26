Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $17.01

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.01, but opened at $16.56. Sasol shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 4,432 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSL. Morgan Stanley raised Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sasol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 179,900 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 54.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sasol by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 82,262 shares during the period. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

