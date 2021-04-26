Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc owned 2.57% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a PE ratio of -44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.06. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

