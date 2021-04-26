Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases 200 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 66.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PM opened at $94.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average is $82.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

