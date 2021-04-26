Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 305 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

ADP opened at $195.86 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.97. The firm has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

