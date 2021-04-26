SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Shares Purchased by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. SB Financial Group comprises 2.2% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SB Financial Group were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

