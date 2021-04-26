Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 587,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Schlumberger by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 54.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

