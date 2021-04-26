Scotiabank Increases Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to $149.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $146.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised Equitable Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Equitable Group from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.79.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at $99.90 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $112.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.39.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.