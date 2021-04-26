Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,734,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 548.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 390,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

