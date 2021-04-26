Seagate Technology (STX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $78.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $82.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $85.00.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00.

4/21/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seagate is well positioned to gain from solid demand for 16 terabyte (TB) products along with 18 TB drives. The company expects recovery in enterprise markets to gather pace in 2021, which augurs well for its nearline and mission-critical drives. Rebounding video and image applications’ market as well as higher sale of consumer drives and uptick in PC shipments augur well. Seagate also expects increases in uptake of its mass capacity storage solutions in the cloud and edge computing verticals. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nevertheless, legacy segment is likely to bear the brunt of sluggish IT spending across small and medium enterprises, at least in the near term. Rising costs due to COVID-19 amid stiff competition in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion at least in the near term.”

4/14/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

3/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $75.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Seagate Technology had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

3/4/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $90.00.

STX traded up $3.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.48. 374,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,208. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.49.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,077,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,734,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 548.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after acquiring an additional 390,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

