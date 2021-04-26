Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SEEL opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

