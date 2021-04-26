SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Holdings Reduced by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.22% of SEI Investments worth $19,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,725 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,082,000 after purchasing an additional 619,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,447,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,825,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,463,000 after buying an additional 358,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

NASDAQ SEIC traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $59.65. 2,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,296. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

