SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $18.12.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Analyst Recommendations for SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

