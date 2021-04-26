Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Trading Up 6.4%

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) shares were up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.32 and last traded at $72.32. Approximately 97 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 366,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Get Semtech alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 100.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $1,708,236 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $54,379,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Semtech by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after buying an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.