Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Trading Up 6.4%

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) shares were up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.32 and last traded at $72.32. Approximately 97 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 366,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 100.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49.
In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $1,708,236 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $54,379,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Semtech by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after buying an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
