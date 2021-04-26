Sensata Technologies (ST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $59.97 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61.

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

