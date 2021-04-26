Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,969 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $65.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $72.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.68.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

