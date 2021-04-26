Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,468.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 175.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,459.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,394.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $856.50 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,652.06.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

