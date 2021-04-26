Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,728 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 70,562 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in HP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after buying an additional 448,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HP by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after buying an additional 1,311,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of HP by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 647,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

