Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,311 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 21.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 54.1% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 21,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 72.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 46,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 17.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 62,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 43,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $216.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.28 and a 12-month high of $220.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.14.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

