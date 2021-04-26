Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 10,844 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,844 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 680.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 122,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,464,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.48.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCHP stock opened at $156.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

