Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 39,576 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,576 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Corteva by 25.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Corteva by 3.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 3.7% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 106,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 11.8% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

