Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 39,913 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,913 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.87.

Carrier Global stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $44.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

