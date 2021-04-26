Sequent Asset Management LLC Makes New $755,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $72.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

