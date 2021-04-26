Sequent Asset Management LLC Takes $500,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $187.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.84. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $188.13. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 116.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.62.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.