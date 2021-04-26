ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,183 shares during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares comprises 6.6% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 2.75% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $91,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,286,000 after buying an additional 369,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $11,163,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 189,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after acquiring an additional 149,308 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 76,369 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFBS stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.05. 6,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,616. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

SFBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $4,681,380.00. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Insiders have sold 139,000 shares of company stock worth $8,112,630 over the last ninety days. 10.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

