Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Analysts expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Sesen Bio reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 119.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11).

A number of analysts have issued reports on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sesen Bio by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 894,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sesen Bio by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Sesen Bio by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 263,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

SESN opened at $2.68 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

