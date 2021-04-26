Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Receives $8.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

SVRGF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,214. Seven Generations Energy has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $7.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

