Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Receives $8.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Apr 26th, 2021

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

SVRGF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,214. Seven Generations Energy has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $7.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

