Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.29

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 11426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJR shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

