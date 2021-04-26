Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

SHLS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.91.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of SHLS opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.42. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.