Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective lifted by Maxim Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.47.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY opened at $238.84 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $249.94. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.36.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,932,000 after acquiring an additional 141,696 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 115,874 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after acquiring an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 580,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,409,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.