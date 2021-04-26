Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Trading Up 5.8%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) was up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.96 and last traded at $69.96. Approximately 901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 217,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLP shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $39,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,752,240.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,925. 24.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 58,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

