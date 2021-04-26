Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €111.00 ($130.59).

ETR SIX2 opened at €111.80 ($131.53) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.91. Sixt has a twelve month low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a twelve month high of €120.20 ($141.41). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €109.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €96.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

