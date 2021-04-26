Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €111.00 ($130.59).

ETR SIX2 opened at €111.80 ($131.53) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.91. Sixt has a twelve month low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a twelve month high of €120.20 ($141.41). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €109.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €96.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

