SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Up 8.1%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s share price shot up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.26. 35,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,684,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in SM Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SM Energy by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

