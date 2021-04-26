Small Love Potion Price Hits $0.0394 on Major Exchanges (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $13.91 million and $784,827.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00064404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.71 or 0.00740691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00094567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.71 or 0.07383748 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 352,878,396 coins. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.