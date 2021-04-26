SOL Capital Management CO Sells 46 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.9% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 137.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in Alphabet by 16.2% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 1,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,315.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,143.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,886.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,232.20 and a 1 year high of $2,325.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

