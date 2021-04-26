SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $312.00 at Morgan Stanley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $323.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.72.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $279.43 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.83.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,592,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

