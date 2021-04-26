SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $365.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $334.00.

4/20/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $323.00 to $312.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating.

3/22/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $323.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $323.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $354.00 to $329.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $328.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/8/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $337.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

SEDG stock opened at $279.43 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.22 and a 200 day moving average of $287.83.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

