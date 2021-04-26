SparksPay Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $52,712.53 and approximately $36.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006750 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,828,255 coins and its circulating supply is 9,735,500 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

