SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA opened at $79.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

