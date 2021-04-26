SPC Financial Inc. Sells 11,478 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 84.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in The Home Depot by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after acquiring an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $323.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

