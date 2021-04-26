SPC Financial Inc. Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $273,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in State Street by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,054,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in State Street by 7,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,519,000 after buying an additional 576,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after buying an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $81.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.01.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $28.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 138.70%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

