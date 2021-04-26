SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1,613.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 32,124 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $165.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.41. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $88.94 and a 1-year high of $177.74.

