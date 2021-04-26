Spectiv (SIG) Reaches One Day Volume of $18.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Spectiv coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00064503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00062382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.10 or 0.00751470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00094849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.93 or 0.07460497 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.