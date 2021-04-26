Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00068002 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00047815 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.69 or 0.00312092 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000539 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00024780 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.