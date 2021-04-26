Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $171.04

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.04 and last traded at $171.04, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.48.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

