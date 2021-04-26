Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Position Boosted by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 400,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.08 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.