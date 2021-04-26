Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $209.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.25. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $97.64 and a 12 month high of $210.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

