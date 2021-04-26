Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

