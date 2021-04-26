Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Holdings Lowered by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 747,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $18,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 141.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.51. 9,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

