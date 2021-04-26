State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,216,000 after buying an additional 168,684 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,174,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after buying an additional 191,349 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,386,000 after buying an additional 135,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $157.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $160.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.20.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

