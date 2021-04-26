State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $45.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

